Entertainment Celebrity Netizen paid SGD930 for an after seeing fake featuring Ada...

Netizen paid SGD930 for an injection after seeing fake ad featuring

The netizen felt a great deal of pain and discomfort after the jab so she then complained about her terrible experience online.

Ada Choi was spotted in an ad at a Ningbo hospital. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Ningbo — Although it is rampant in showbiz, fake online ads that claim that a celeb uses their products or services are common and ethically wrong.

It was reported recently that a netizen talked about being convinced to get treatment for an unspecified condition by a hospital in Ningbo after she saw their that featured Hong Kong actress .

The Ningbo hospital advertised the actress as one of their successful patients and it managed to convince the netizen to spend 4500 yuan (SGD930) for a single , as reported by 8days.sg.

A fake ad featuring Ada Choi was spotted at a Ningbo hospital. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

It was believed that the netizen then felt a great deal of pain and discomfort after the jab so she then complained about her terrible experience online. Choi then discovered the netizen’s post and she quickly issued a statement through her company to say that she has never received any sort of treatment in Ningbo. According to the statement, the hospital will be held accountable if they are found to have marketed themselves using Choi’s name. They also revealed that the hospital had already been punished for violating medical regulations.

There were some netizens who were sympathetic towards the netizen who got duped while others were not so kind, saying that she was a “fool for believing such blatant lies”.

As one netizen said: “Ada lives in Shanghai. If she needed treatment for something, she’d receive it in the best hospital in Shanghai, and not a small city like Ningbo.”

Born on September 17, 1973, Ada Choi is a Hong Kong actress best known for her work for TVB television, notably as an evil empress in the Chinese television series Zhen Huan Chuan and to a lesser extent, for her film work.

- Advertisement -

Choi participated in a modelling contest held by TVB at age 15. Two years later, she was a contestant in the 1991 Miss Hong Kong beauty pageant. During the semi-finals she placed first with an overall score of 483. She eventually finished as the second runner-up during the finals. She won the TVB Anniversary Award for Best Actress for her performance in Secret of the Heart (1998)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Woman takes issue with landlady who rejects healthcare personnel tenant

Singapore -- A woman narrating how a landlady declined to rent out a room to healthcare personnel wrote: “This action is uncalled for.” In a Facebook post to popular Complaint Singapore page, a woman using the pen name Y shared an exchange...
View Post
Featured News

Word Wars: Writer Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh blocks Critical Spectator after lies, personal attacks

Singapore— Writer Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday (June 1) that he is blocking blogger Michael Petraeus, who writes as Critical Spectator on Facebook and his blog. Mr Vadaketh wrote that he was doing so “with a heavy...
View Post
Featured News

Toyota crashes into condo guardhouse at Farrer Road, injuring security guard

Singapore – A car crashed into a condominium guardhouse at Farrer Road, severely damaging the guardhouse and injuring a security guard. On Saturday morning (May 29), a Toyota Corolla Altis crashed into a guardhouse in Waterfall Gardens while trying to enter the...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent