Entertainment Celebrity was fined S$1.5 million for breaching China's one-child policy

Zhang Yimou was fined S$1.5 million for breaching China’s one-child policy

He was fined in 2014 for having three

Zhang Yimou and his family. Picture: YouTube

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

 

Currently, China is experiencing problems with declining fertility rates and an ageing population similar to many countries around the world. China’s birth rate continues to be low despite the abolition of its controversial one-child policy in 2016. Beijing then allowed married couples to have two , but even that wasn’t enough.  The Chinese government announced last week that married couples are now permitted to have up to three children, something that renowned filmmaker was punished for in the past.

The 71-year-old was slapped with a whopping 7.48 million yuan (S$1.5 million) fine back in 2014 for breaching the one-child policy by having two “excessive children” – as he put it in his open letter of apology – with his wife , 39. Zhang and have two sons — Yinan, 20, who is a director like his father, and Yiding, 17 — and a daughter, Yijiao, 14, according to 8days.sg.

All three children were born before Zhang Yimou and Chen Ting officially registered their marriage in 2011. Chen Ting went on Weibo to address the news that couples could have three children.  She posted a photo of the announcement and wrote, “Task completed ahead of schedule.”

- Advertisement -

Zhang Yimou and his wife Chen Ting. Picture: YouTube

Zhang Yimou’s work studio account then shared Chen Ting’s post and added three flexed-biceps emojis in a display of support.

However, some netizens were not pleased with Chen Ting’s post and Yimou’s response. They accused the couple of deliberately trying to pressure the government into giving them a refund of their S$1.5 million fine.

“Since Director Zhang dared to breach the one-child policy, would he dare to ask for his 7.48mil yuan back?” one scoffed.

- Advertisement -

Chen Ting was also slammed for various other reasons, such as viewing having children as a “task” (come on, it’s not that deep) and for being so proud of her “accomplishments” when she had “obviously violated the law”./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Toyota crashes into condo guardhouse at Farrer Road, injuring security guard

Singapore – A car crashed into a condominium guardhouse at Farrer Road, severely damaging the guardhouse and injuring a security guard. On Saturday morning (May 29), a Toyota Corolla Altis crashed into a guardhouse in Waterfall Gardens while trying to enter the...
View Post
COVID 19

Jade Rasif’s experience 2.0? Families affected after new maids test positive and are re-quarantined after early SHN release

Singapore—The story of a family of 12 who went into self-quarantine when their new domestic helper tested positive again for Covid-19 after she had been released from her stay-home notice (SHN) early was published in The Straits Times (ST) on Tuesday...
View Post
COVID 19

Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim asks visitors to Blk 745 Yishun from May 15 – 24 to be tested for Covid after viral fragments found...

Singapore—Testing for Covid-19 began on Tuesday morning (June 1) in one Housing Board block in Yishun and two others in Hougang after viral fragments were found in the sewage in the blocks. Associate Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State in the...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent