Usher tries on the BTS #ButterChallenge

Seoul — Fans of Usher and BTS must be thrilled by the news that Usher is showing his love for the Korean boy band’s new single, Butter. The legendary American singer took to Twitter and TikTok on June 3 to share a fun video in which he struts his stuff to the tune of BTS’ Butter. Interestingly, the singer’s new clip uses the part of Butter where BTS references his iconic hit ‘U Got It Bad’ with V singing, “Don’t need no Usher/To remind me you got it bad.”

The lyric was highlighted by Usher, who added the line in the caption with a bunch of emojis for emphasis. It is no secret that Jimin is a huge fan of the American singer, as BTS often talks about it. Jimin also mentioned more than once that he would love to collaborate with Usher, according to Soompi.

Check out Usher’s new video, which he tagged “#ButterChallenge” on TikTok, below!

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys), consists of seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released its debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by the US Billboard 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016 and Wings (2016). Wings was the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea.

In 2017, BTS gained popularity internationally, breaking records and was the first Korean group to receive a certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with the single Mic Drop.

BTS is the first and only Korean act as of 2019 to top the US Billboard 200 with the studio album Love Yourself: Tear (2018) and has since hit the top of the US charts with the albums Love Yourself: Answer (2018) and Map of the Soul: Persona (2019), making BTS the first group since The Beatles to earn three number one albums in less than a year.

