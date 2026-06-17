‘She’s an inspiration,’ Singaporeans say of WP MP He Ting Ru

SINGAPORE: In comments to a recent post telling the backstory of Workers’ Party (WP) politician He Ting Ru, netizens expressed admiration for Ms He, as well as for her husband Terence Tan’s support for her and their family.

The June 14 Facebook post from local content creator Alvin Huang traced how Ms He, 43, who has been representing Sengkang GRC in Parliament since 2020, met Mr Tan in 2013 at a rally for the Punggol East by-election.

Mr Tan, 54, and Ms He eventually ended up on the WP’s slate at Marine Parade GRC during the elections in 2015. In 2020, he was fielded as a candidate again, and in 2024, he stepped away from politics to focus on their three young children.

“That’s the He Ting Ru story in a nutshell, if you wanted to tell it quickly. A woman who keeps choosing the harder version of every decision available to her, and a man who keeps choosing her,” wrote Mr Huang.

He pointed out that in Ms He’s youth, she studied Natural Sciences at Cambridge and then went on to complete a Graduate Diploma in Law and qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales.

“If you drew a straight line from where she started to where she was supposed to end up, it would look like every Singaporean parent’s dream. Convent school, top JC, Cambridge, Magic Circle. Career sorted. Fly the flag from London and come home for Chinese New Year,” he wrote, adding that Ms He took the road less travelled and came home in 2011, began to volunteer for the Workers’ Party, in part inspired by acclaimed lawyer Chen Show Mao.

Ms He anchored the WP’s winning team at Sengkang in 2020, when they won by a slim margin. However, this grew substantially in GE2025, and as an MP, she has raised significant issues, such as mental health.

Mr Huang praised the couple’s relationship, writing, “You marry each other. You build something. You win. And then one of you steps away from the thing you built together, so the other one can keep building it… That’s every marriage that ever meant something.”

What Singaporeans are saying

The post has since become popular, with many agreeing with the author’s points about the couple.

“Politics aside, these are two who did what they believed in for Singapore and yet had the wisdom to reprioritise to care for their family and people in Singapore at the same time. Some great learning points for all parents who are pursuing career dreams,” wrote one.

“She’s a great inspiration for others, and her sacrifices can be felt further when she’s in the Opposition Party. With her capabilities, she doesn’t choose the easier path,” another added.

“I’ve always admired Ting Ru. This story has made my admiration for her go higher!!!” commented a third.

“Those opposition MPs have given up a lot & fought hard to be a voice for the people… They are there because they believe in something, and it’s their hard work in convincing their constituents of their words and actions that get them there,” a Facebook user chimed in.

Another wrote that the post gave her “the opportunity to know a bit more about HTR, whom I had been admiring quite a bit for quite some time. Wishing TR all the best in her political career. May she continue to be an effective voice not only for Sengkang but for the whole of Singapore!!”

“May she inspire many young women to step forward to serve,” a commenter added. /TISG

Read also: WP MP He Ting Ru: #WeContinue our work with full hearts