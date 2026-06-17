Support the cleanest and morally sound political party in Malaysia, urges leader

MALAYSIA: The Islamists are selling their image and record as the best bet for Malaysians in the upcoming elections, with the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) vice president, Idris Ahmad, saying it is a clean political organisation and has moral values.

He also said PAS is not the Federal Government, does not have a Prime Minister, and chief ministers from the party have never promised any projects or rewards to supporters.

However, he said that despite PAS being thrown various labels and serious accusations, the party continues to hold a place in the hearts of the people.

He said the slander and accusations are nothing new and have been faced by the party since its establishment in 1951.

“Some accuse PAS of being led by mullahs, some label PAS as Shia, Kharijites, Mu’tazilah, Wahhabis, ‘walaun’, a deviant teachings party, an extremist party, a party that likes to declare others infidels, a ‘pak lebai’ party, a Milo tin party, and many others.

“For me, all these labels are actually free advertisements for PAS. We are not angry; in fact, we are able to smile. Because we choose to answer with deeds, not with anger,” he said.

He added that if PAS were truly deviant as alleged, it would be impossible for many religious teachers, Islamic scholars, and the majority of pondok religious school teachers to continue giving strong support to the party

Idris Ahmad advised young PAS supporters facing opposition from their parents to avoid emotional arguments and instead demonstrate good character through respect, helping their families, and excelling in their studies and work.

Regarding allegations that PAS acts unjustly toward non-Muslim communities, Idris said that the record in PAS-governed states proves that those communities are always free to conduct their lives, economic activities, cultural practices, and religious affairs peacefully.