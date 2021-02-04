International COVID 19 Woman tests positive for Covid-19 two weeks after completing SHN

Woman tests positive for Covid-19 two weeks after completing SHN

The woman took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Tuesday, before going back to India, she tested positive and was found to be asymptomatic

Obbana Rajah

A 35-year-old woman from India tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks after she completed her stay-home notice (SHN).

The woman, a long-term visit pass holder, served a SHN between Jan 6 and Jan 20. Her swab test, done on Jan 17, was negative for the virus.

On Feb 2, the woman took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Tuesday, before going back to India. She tested positive for Covid-19, and was found to be asymptomatic.

A Straits Times online article reported that the woman was the sole coronavirus case announced on Wednesday (Feb 3), according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The MOH added that the woman’s case may be reclassified as an imported case pending the results of her serology test.

“Should her serology test come back positive, and epidemiological investigations assess that this is a past infection, we will reclassify this as an imported case,” it said.

It also added that the patient had travelled to India on Nov 30, and took a pre-departure test in India on Jan 4 before her flight back to Singapore where she tested negative for Covid-19.

On Wednesday (Feb 3), the MOH reported 17 imported cases, taking Singapore’s total to 59,602.

The cases included one permanent resident and one work pass holder who travelled from India. There were also 14 work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia, it added. /TISG

