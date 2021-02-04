Lorry hits another lorry stopped by Traffic Police on PIE, driver arrested

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A lorry driver was arrested on Wednesday (Feb 3) after his vehicle crashed into the rear of another lorry that had been pulled over by a Traffic Police (TP) officer, resulting in grievous hurt to the officer and the driver of that lorry.

On Wednesday (Feb 3), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of the incident which happened along a slip road from the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) that day at about 11:30 am.

According to police, the TP officer had stopped a lorry to conduct a check within the chevron marking between the slip road from Bedok North Avenue 3 and the PIE towards Changi Airport before Tampines Avenue 5 exit, said ROADS.sg.

“While the TP officer, 34, was conducting checks on the lorry driver, 68, in front of the stationary lorry, a passing lorry colliding into the rear of the first lorry, causing it to move forward and hit both of them,” said a police spokesperson.

The officer and the lorry driver were both conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The video posted on ROADS.sg shows the collision’s aftermath, with the officer lying on his side on the ground while a man attended to him. A black motorcycle could be seen in the background.

As the camera panned the scene, the injured lorry driver, wearing a green shirt, was also lying on the ground. Four men could be seen moving him away from oncoming traffic.

The driver of the second lorry was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt, reported todayonline.com.

The police are investigating.

Under section 64(1) of the Road Traffic Act (RTA), anyone found guilty of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt may be jailed up to five years and disqualified from driving for at least eight years./TISG

