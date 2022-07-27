Woman in white stands motionless like a ghost in the middle of Martin Road

- Advertisement -

Did the ghost month come early this year? A woman in white was caught on camera standing very still in the middle of the road.

ROADS.sg and SG Road Vigilante Facebook pages shared a video of the sighting on Tuesday (July 26), noting it happened along Martin Road.

As the camcar travelled down the road, an obstruction appeared to be on the way.

A woman in white stood in the middle of the two lanes, unmoving as the car passed by.

“I have no f**king idea,” said a voice inside the vehicle as it slowed down while passing the woman.

The video has since garnered witty comments by netizens, pointing out that hungry ghost month arrived early this year.

“7th month 1st batch booked out early release lol,” said Facebook user Raw Bird Koh.

“Standing a bit too still for a living person. She looks like a cardboard figure!” said Facebook user Ray Tan.

Others noted that the figure could be a life-size cardboard cutout of a person because it looked too flat or two-dimensional as the camera captured the side angle.

“It’s a prank, some joker put a cardboard standee there,” added Facebook user Lawrence Ang.

Still, “drivers must always pay full attention to their front to save themselves from unexpected obstacles,” reminded ROADS.sg.

This is not the first time a road user has been surprised by an individual standing or sitting in the middle of the road.

A woman was caught on dash camera footage sitting cross-legged in the middle of the road with vehicles passing by on December 27, 2020.

Earlier this year, a “ghostly figure” was spotted in the middle of Jurong West in broad daylight, which also confused netizens.

A woman in a white dress stood motionless by the kerb while holding what appeared to be a wallet or a purse.

“7th-month hungry ghost, so fast come already? Chinese New Year isn’t over yet,” said a netizen. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg