Stories you might’ve missed, July 27

S’porean mom appeals to HDB for 2 years to buy 3-room flat for son with dust mite allergy, only offered to purchase resale flat they can’t afford

A mother who felt like she was being “treated unfairly as a Singaporean” has been appealing to the Housing and Development Board (HDB) for the past two years to get a three-room flat as her son was suffering from dust mite allergy. In a lengthy post on Facebook page Complaint Singapore, Ah Nomore said that her appeal to HDB has been rejected for the past two years while her son’s medical condition worsened. Read more here…

Filed complaints to HDB since 2019 and no solution to dragging furniture noise upstairs

Noise coming from other Housing and Development Board (HDB) residents can hinder their neighbour’s living conditions – an issue that has been highlighted by the public on multiple occasions. A Fernvale resident named Mdm Foo reached out to The Independent Singapore to share that she has been filing complaints to HDB since 2019 regarding their upstairs neighbour dragging furniture across the floor. Read more here…

Xiaxue says Kim Lim’s Kandy Karnival birthday bash at Sentosa ‘blew her mind!’ but netizens say ‘We don’t need to know this’

No doubt about it, but Kim Lim knows how to party. The heiress threw a big birthday bash for herself and her young son Kyden at Sentosa with the theme “Kandy Karnival” on Saturday (July 23).

Ms Lim, who got married earlier this year, turned 31, while little Kyden turned 5.

Read more here…

RYDE driver caught falling asleep 3 times while driving, almost hit another car, scares passenger

“Omg im so scared,” wrote one woman after the ride she took proved to be more dangerous than she had bargained for.

A netizen named Hà Nhung posted on her personal Facebook page photos and a video of her driver from the rearview mirror of the vehicle, with the man looking like he was very sleepy indeed.

Read more here…

LGBT community speaks up against townhall held to uphold 377A; police say no action will be taken against organisers

On July 23, organizers held an event at the Singapore Expo convention centre to urge the government “to maintain the current political package and not to repeal Section 377A,” the section of the Penal Code that criminalizes sex between men.

Section 377A, a holdover from colonial times, does not appear to be not up for repeal, even though rights groups have called for it. The position of the government has been that it will not be enforced and people will not be persecuted, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam underlined in a BBC interview last month.

Read more here…

