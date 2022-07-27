Filed complaints to HDB since 2019 and no solution to dragging furniture noise upstairs

- Advertisement -

Noise coming from other Housing and Development Board (HDB) residents can hinder their neighbour’s living conditions – an issue that has been highlighted by the public on multiple occasions.

A Fernvale resident named Mdm Foo reached out to The Independent Singapore to share that she has been filing complaints to HDB since 2019 regarding their upstairs neighbour dragging furniture across the floor.

“After donkey years, I received my first reply from HDB with the help from MP Gan Thiam Poh,” said Mdm Foo.

However, the noise only stopped for a week and resurfaced again recently.

“HDB requested I go for Community Mediation Centre. But I think it’s a waste of our time,” she noted.

“Furthermore, the elderly neighbour might reject our request as they will find it inconvenient for them to travel all the way to Maxwell Road as and when requested,” she added.

“I have spoken to this elderly woman once last year. The elderly old man was in a wheelchair, so these noises were created by him dragging furnitures frequently,” said Mdm Foo.

“I suggested to HDB to advise this elderly couple (1) to roll out a carpet on the floor to reduce the impact of these noises; (2) to arrange for this old man to stay in an old folk home permanently. But I still hear the dragging noises as of today.”

Another resident took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Sunday (July 24) to highlight a “knocking, hacking noise” from a nearby unit at Anchorvale Link doing renovations.

The resident noted that the hacking noises would continue even during the weekends. “I thought this wasn’t allowed?” she asked, attaching a screenshot of HDB rules on renovation noise.

“Was so tired after working thought I just need a peaceful weekend to rest but I can’t,” said the resident, adding that she reported the matter to the National Environment Authority (NEA) “for the peace of everyone staying in the same block.”

The resident said in an update that NEA would call the relevant department to investigate. /TISG

