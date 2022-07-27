Food delivery rider goes on MRT with e-scooter, netizens say leave him alone

- Advertisement -

A food delivery rider seen on a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) while on the MRT sparked concerns from netizens about whether it was allowed, or if he truly needed to take up the space meant for the disabled.

The video, uploaded to the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Sunday (Jul 24) showed the man on a three-wheeled PMD with an insulated food delivery bag. In the 15-second clip, the man was filmed clad in socks and slippers as the train approached Canberra MRT station.

The caption for the video was “Is this allowed?” and it garnered almost 110 comments and over 200 reactions in less than a day.

Netizens who commented on the video were not completely against the man, as they said that he could possibly have injuries or disabilities that could not be seen with the naked eye.

Others also said that since the man was not stopped by the SMRT staff, they should just let him go on his way.

Last month, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) held a week-long operation monitoring active mobility users, putting over 120 errant riders to task.

They monitored around 20 areas, catching power-assisted bicycle (PAB) and personal mobility device (PMD) users flouting the road rules.

“Our enforcement officers continue to regularly patrol the island to engage active mobility riders. Errant ones they encounter will also be taken to task,” said LTA in a Facebook post on Sunday (June 26).

Officers were out and about every night, covering around 20 areas including Tampines, Choa Chu Kang, Yishun, Jurong, Bukit Merah, and Hougang,” LTA noted.

