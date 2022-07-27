Home News Food delivery rider goes on MRT with e-scooter, netizens say leave him...

Food delivery rider goes on MRT with e-scooter, netizens say leave him alone

Others also said that since the man was not stopped by the SMRT staff, they should just let him go on his way.

By Obbana Rajah
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

A food delivery rider seen on a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) while on the MRT sparked concerns from netizens about whether it was allowed, or if he truly needed to take up the space meant for the disabled.

The video, uploaded to the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Sunday (Jul 24) showed the man on a three-wheeled PMD with an insulated food delivery bag. In the 15-second clip, the man was filmed clad in socks and slippers as the train approached Canberra MRT station.

The caption for the video was “Is this allowed?” and it garnered almost 110 comments and over 200 reactions in less than a day.

Netizens who commented on the video were not completely against the man, as they said that he could possibly have injuries or disabilities that could not be seen with the naked eye.

Others also said that since the man was not stopped by the SMRT staff, they should just let him go on his way.

Last month, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) held a week-long operation monitoring active mobility users, putting over 120 errant riders to task.

They monitored around 20 areas, catching power-assisted bicycle (PAB) and personal mobility device (PMD) users flouting the road rules.

“Our enforcement officers continue to regularly patrol the island to engage active mobility riders. Errant ones they encounter will also be taken to task,” said LTA in a Facebook post on Sunday (June 26).

Officers were out and about every night, covering around 20 areas including Tampines, Choa Chu Kang, Yishun, Jurong, Bukit Merah, and Hougang,” LTA noted.

LTA cracks down over 120 errant riders: PMDs on roads & footpaths, bicycles without handbrakes

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Food delivery rider goes on MRT with e-scooter, netizens say leave him alone

A food delivery rider seen on a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) while on the MRT sparked concerns from netizens about whether it was allowed, or if he truly needed to take up the space meant for the disabled. The video,...
Read more
Featured News

Filed complaints to HDB since 2019 and no solution to dragging furniture noise upstairs

Noise coming from other Housing and Development Board (HDB) residents can hinder their neighbour’s living conditions – an issue that has been highlighted by...
Read more
Home News

RYDE driver caught falling asleep 3 times while driving, almost hit another car, scares passenger

“Omg im so scared,” wrote one woman after the ride she took proved to be more dangerous than she had bargained for. A netizen named...
Read more
Home News

LGBT community speaks up against townhall held to uphold 377A; police say no action will be taken against organisers

On July 23, organizers held an event at the Singapore Expo convention centre to urge the government “to maintain the current political package and...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, July 27

Cyclist in the middle of the road hits taxi, reason why bicycles need registration & insurance — Netizens   A cyclist riding in the middle of...
Read more
Home News

Food delivery rider goes on MRT with e-scooter, netizens say leave him alone

A food delivery rider seen on a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) while on the MRT sparked concerns from netizens...
Read more
Featured News

Filed complaints to HDB since 2019 and no solution to dragging furniture noise upstairs

Noise coming from other Housing and Development Board (HDB) residents can hinder their neighbour’s living conditions – an issue...
Read more
Home News

RYDE driver caught falling asleep 3 times while driving, almost hit another car, scares passenger

“Omg im so scared,” wrote one woman after the ride she took proved to be more dangerous than she...
Read more
Home News

LGBT community speaks up against townhall held to uphold 377A; police say no action will be taken against organisers

On July 23, organizers held an event at the Singapore Expo convention centre to urge the government “to maintain...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore