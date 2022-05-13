Loud noise from HDB neighbour for about a dozen years, woman says authorities could not do anything

- Advertisement -

The problems of one Hougang woman concerning the noise her neighbour has made for about a dozen years have been documented on TikTok, shared on Facebook, and even made it to the news.

And yet, she says her problems are ongoing, with the latest clip of the noise from her neighbour’s unit uploaded on Wednesday (May 11).

@myneighbourfromhellsg Its so loud that tiktok video auto add noise reducer for me. 🌚 ♬ original sound – Snippetsofmylife – Snippetsofmylife

And she is not the only one who has aired her grievances over the noise, as another Tiktoker featured the same noisy neighbour earlier this month.

The woman’s account is called “myneighbourfromhellsg,” which tells of her suffering. Many of the clips she’s been uploading on TikTok since April 2021 feature the loud repetitive banging noises, which she says occur at any time day or night, even in the early hours.

In her latest post, the woman, who lives at Block 552 Hougang Street 51, wrote, “Its so loud that TikTok video auto-add noise reducer for me. 🌚”

She also wrote that she has reached out to her Member of Parliament and the HDB, but this has not solved the problem.

However, she wrote an update to her post to say the police had spoken to her neighbour’s mother, who denied that there had been noises from her son’s unit.

Netizens commented that the mother might have a hearing issue.

Singapore Incidents also left a comment to say they had shared the video over Facebook, just as it did two years ago.

Mustsharenews also wrote about the woman’s predicament in May of last year, which seems to have stemmed from conflict between the neighbours. She told the news site that she has brought up the issue with the Community Mediation Centre (CMC) and HDB, made a magistrate complaint to the State Courts, as well as filed several police reports over the past years.

However, as no laws had been broken nor offences committed, there was little that authorities could do for her.

In other posts, the TikToker documented some of the reports she filed, as well as the responses she got.

