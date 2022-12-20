What HDB residents complained most about in 2022

From chickens making noise and dogs barking incessantly to urine being poured out the window – here are some things Housing and Development Board (HDB) residents complained about this year.

Noise pollution remains a top complaint among residents, from dogs barking to the sound of furniture being dragged about.

A woman ended up spending S$6,900 to soundproof her bedroom in Bishan because she had lost too much sleep due to noise caused by chickens.

One resident has been complaining to HDB about the sound of furniture being dragged about in the upstairs unit since 2019 but to no avail. With the help of their MP, the noise stopped for a week but returned eventually.

Meanwhile, another resident was surprised to receive a call from an alleged HDB officer regarding an anonymous complaint about her dogs’ incessant barking.

“I don’t have dogs. I only have two kids. If you like, please send someone to come and check my place,” said the resident.

On other occasions, complaints of unwanted debris and liquids coming from units above them were also made.

Netizens sympathized with those living below the unit of a woman caught on camera shaking her rug over the balcony.

In a more alarming case, a Block 602B Punggol Central resident noticed that the outer wall of her kitchen window smelled of urine. On top of that it was frequently noisy and she claimed to have seen hair, cigarette butts, dust, and trash by the kitchen window.

Their upstairs neighbour would also deprive them of sleep due to loud noises at night.

Meanwhile, some of the complaints weren’t about neighbours from hell but the overall design of the estate.

A Simei resident wondered why HDB couldn’t change the design of the laundry poles as the current ones are impractical. The resident explained that they couldn’t remove the entire pole in case it rains and would have to pick up each piece of clothing instead./TISG

