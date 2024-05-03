;
Orangutan heals himself with plant medicine

May 3, 2024
Orangutan

In the heart of Indonesia’s lush rainforests, lies a male Sumatran orangutan named Rakus. What began as a skirmish with another male orangutan left Rakus nursing a painful wound below his right eye. But it was what he did next that captured the imagination of scientists and sparked a revelation in the world of wildlife medicine.

Three days after the altercation, Rakus was observed by researchers engaging in a remarkable act of self-care. With a keen sense of instinct, he turned to a humble plant known as Akar Kuning, renowned for its healing properties. Through meticulous actions akin to a practiced physician, Rakus chewed the leaves of this medicinal vine, crafting a concoction that he then delicately applied to his wound, almost as if applying a bespoke bandage.

Dr. Isabelle Laumer, a leading primatologist from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior, recounted the scene vividly. “Rakus’s behavior was deliberate and precise,” she remarked. “He focused solely on treating his facial wound, showing a level of intentionality that surprised us all.”

Orangutan cognitive prowess

But what’s truly groundbreaking is not just Rakus’s actions but the implications they carry. This instance marks the first documented case of a wild animal actively treating its wounds with a plant possessing medicinal properties. Dr. Caroline Schuppli, the study’s senior author, emphasized the significance: “This discovery not only sheds light on the remarkable cognitive abilities of orangutans but also hints at a shared evolutionary trait between humans and our distant ape cousins.”

Indeed, orangutans, often hailed as the “persons of the forest,” exhibit astonishing cognitive prowess, unrivaled problem-solving skills, and a cultural heritage passed down through generations.

As Rakus’s wound healed without a hint of infection within five days, it became evident that nature’s pharmacy held secrets waiting to be unraveled.

Could Rakus’s actions be mere instinct, a stroke of accidental brilliance, or a learned behavior passed down through generations?

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

The post Orangutan heals himself with plant medicine appeared first on The Independent News.

