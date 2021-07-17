International COVID 19 Vietnamese woman in KTV cluster entered SG through the familial ties lane,...

Vietnamese woman in KTV cluster entered SG through the familial ties lane, was sponsored by her Singaporean boyfriend

After contact tracing was carried out, it was discovered that the Vietnamese woman had been to many KTV outlets. The cluster grew to 88 cases on Thursday. Employers who illegally employ these pass holders or abet them in illegal employment may face a fine of S$5,000 to S$30,000, up to 12 years’ jail, or both. Their work pass privileges may also be suspended.

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Vietnamese woman identified as the first reported case in the entered Singapore through the familial ties lane, as she was sponsored by her Singaporean boyfriend.

In a joint statement by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (Jul 16), the Vietnamese woman, who is a short-term visit pass holder, is considered to be the “index case”, or the first reported case, in the KTV cluster and her Covid-19-positive status was detected when she visited a general practitioner clinic on Jul 11 with acute respiratory infection symptoms.

The familial ties lane facilitates the entry of foreigners with “intimate ties” in Singapore, said the statement.

According to ICA’s SafeTravel website, eligible travellers under the familial ties lane include immediate family members, relatives, fiancés or fiancées of a Singaporean or permanent resident.

- Advertisement -

After contact tracing was carried out, it was discovered that the Vietnamese woman had been to many KTV outlets.

Police investigations into possible illegal activities within this KTV cluster are ongoing. The cluster grew to 88 cases on Thursday.

Employers who illegally employ these pass holders or abet them in illegal employment face a fine of S$5,000 to S$30,000, up to 12 years’ jail, or both. Their work pass privileges may also be suspended. /TISG

 Follow on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Was Leong Mun Wai shut down in Parliament once again? We ask the Parliamentarian directly

Singapore — Since taking on the role of NCMP from Jul 2020, ’s is no stranger to Parliamentary debates and everything that ensues. However, after exchanges in Parliament with Heng Swee Keat, Tan Chuan-Jin and now Ong Ye...
View Post
Featured News

Tan Boon Lee apologises for saying “Indians prey on Chinese girls”

Singapore -- Tan Boon Lee, the lecturer from Ngee Ann Polytechnic who was seen berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman, has apologised in a Facebook post on Friday (Jul 9). Throughout the video, Tan kept...
View Post
Featured News

Former PAP MP Amrin Amin says he’s not giving up on public service, but netizens not too keen on him

Singapore — On the anniversary of his defeat in the GE 2020 elections, former People’s Action Party MP and political office holder Amrin Amin says his “passion for community work” remains strong, but netizens don’t seem to be too keen on...
View Post
Follow on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent