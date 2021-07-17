Parked car mounted on curb, Netizens amazed and amused by driver’s parking skills

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public posted a picture of an electric vehicle parked on a curb and sparked discussion among other netizens.

The member of the public posted the picture to a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore” to point out how strangely the car had been parked.

The car appeared to have been one from BlueSG and was mounted quite precariously on the curb stops of a parking lot.

BlueSG is the first electric carsharing service that was launched in Singapore and members are allowed access to the electric vehicles 24 hours a day. It offers an alternate form of transport and aims to alleviate environmental concerns in Singapore.

The member of the public had sarcastically captioned the photo “Parking skill 99”.

Other netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter.

A netizen thought by parking the car in such a peculiar fashion, it would make draining flood water easier, alluding to the various flash floods that swept across areas in Singapore such as Punggol and Bukit Timah.

Another netizen theorized that the driver of the car was a cautious, albeit eccentric one and parked in such a way to deter others from taking the car.

The original poster chimed in that the driver must have been feeling lethargic to have parked the car in such a strange manner.

Meanwhile, many others thought that the driver might have done this in order to allow the car to charge up more quickly or more fully.

Yet another netizen applauded the driver for his parking skills, saying that the driver was very skilled to have parked the car precisely in such a risky spot.

BlueSG offers a basic membership for S$8 per month and a premium membership for S$18 per month.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg