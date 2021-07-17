Flood at Bukit Gombak, Netizen shares video

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A flood occurred at Bukit Gombak, shocking those who were around to witness it.

A member of the public managed to capture a video of the flood from a diner in which he was sitting and uploaded the video to r/singapore to share it with others.

In the video, a grey car had been about to proceed due to the green light signalling its right of way. However, a flood had begun rushing down then, forcing the grey car to reverse and backtrack.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, a SilverCab taxi had not made a move. A passerby waited at the traffic light, presumably to wait his turn to cross the road, despite the fact that there was a flood in front of him.

The water was flowing down towards the cars due to the slope, and branches that were broken off in the landslide could be seen moving towards the cars too.

In their caption, the member of the public mentions that this took place in Bukit Gombak, the subzone of Bukit Batok.

A few netizens were worried about how the cars caught in the flood would fare.

- Advertisement -

A few other netizens commented on the passerby who still to cross the road in spite of the chaos taking place directly in front of him.

Another netizen mentioned that they saw several young people and residents helping to remove obstructions from the drain to alleviate the flood and commended them for their selfless act.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, some others chalked the cause of the flood down to a landslide, which was likely to have occurred due to the heavy rain scattered in Singapore throughout the last few days.

A few other netizens who had passed by the site mentioned that the aftermath of the flood was quite severe and that there were many maintenance vehicles involved in cleaning it up afterwards.

Landslides are brought about by changes in a slope’s natural stability and can occur after heavy rain, earthquakes, droughts, or volcanic eruptions.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg