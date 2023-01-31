UFC flyweight Ode’ Osbourne disappointed with current state of most MMA fans

Ode’ Osbourne, a flyweight competitor in the UFC, is not fond of how modern MMA fans approach athletes.

The Jamaican Sensation posted on Twitter about the state of the MMA fandom. In contrast to prior fans who would constantly support athletes regardless of triumph or defeat inside the cage, Osbourne claims that MMA followers prefer to abandon a fighter when he or she loses a battle.

“MMA fans are not what they use to be. Fans use to rock with you til the wheels fall off. Now they treat us just animals for them to bet. I appreciate all the REAL fans out there who’s rock’d with me win, lose ,or draw. Love you all for real,” he wrote.

In the first round of his fight with Brian Kelleher in January 2020, the 31-year-old UFC veteran’s career got off to a lacklustre start as he was submitted. Then, Osbourne staged an incredible comeback, finishing the opening round by dispatching Jerome Rivera in just 26 seconds.

Then, “The Jamaican Sensation” dropped to 125 pounds when Manel Kape defeated him in the first round to end his divisional debut. Following a setback, the 31-year-old defeated Zarrukh Adashev and CJ Vergara consecutively. When he engaged in a flyweight fight with Tyson Nam in August 2022, Osbourne was last seen in action. Since “The Jamaican Sensation” lost the fight via knockout in the first few rounds, it was only a brief affair.

