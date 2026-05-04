Tragedy at KLIA Terminal 2: Chinese woman and Algerian man’s fall sparks concerns

KUALA LUMPUR: Police at KLIA Terminal 2 are investigating two sudden deaths within hours. A 27‑year‑old Chinese woman fell from a third‑floor ledge after resisting security efforts, later dying at Putrajaya Hospital. Hours later, a 30‑year‑old Algerian man fell near the same spot and was pronounced dead at Hospital Cyberjaya. Both incidents went viral online.

Netizens expressed concern over the incidents. For the Chinese woman, a viral video on X showed an auxiliary police officer attempting to assist her, but the approach startled her, leading to her fatal fall. In the Algerian man’s case, a photo of him circulated widely on X, further amplifying public attention and unease surrounding both tragedies.

Debates about the auxiliary police trying to help the woman were one of the top conversations among netizens. On X, one user stated that people should not blame the officer, as he was simply trying to help, also asking why the woman was sitting on the edge of the building after the balcony fencing.

Others argued that the auxiliary police should have followed protocol more carefully, suggesting that approaching the woman directly was inappropriate and stressed that airport management must have a clear plan for handling such situations. They further added that safety measures, such as cloth or netting on lower floors, should be in place to prevent tragedies.

Concerning the Algerian man who also lost his life, X users voiced similar concerns. One urged airport management to implement stronger preventive measures, suggesting suicide nets like those installed in several Kuala Lumpur malls. He stressed that such safeguards are necessary to curb future incidents and emphasised that tragedies of this nature should never be allowed to happen again.

Some netizens argued that such acts at the airport damage Malaysia’s reputation. Furthermore, this reflects a lack of empathy for those who died. One netizen stated that foreigners should not behave this way in Malaysia, adding that the government now faces the burden of covering funeral costs for the individuals involved.

It remains unclear why foreign nationals choose to end their lives at the airport. However, netizens increasingly view this as a serious concern, pointing to the apparent lack of clear procedures or preventive measures in handling such incidents.