3 m read

Singapore TikToker finds man who helped her at JB Customs after she ran into problems with VEP

Anna Maria Romero | October 6, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A woman from Singapore who could not get through customs en route to Johor Bahru as a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) machine failed to read her vehicle was unexpectedly helped out by a man whom she hopes to find again. In a TikTok post on Oct 5, Hannah Cyh (@hannah.cyh) wrote that on the day before, she and her family were at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at around 4:30 pm. She noted that it was only the second time she was driving into Johor Bahru, and the first time had gone by without a hitch, with her payment automatically deducted from her Touch ’n Go account.

“I honestly didn't know that I might need to use a physical card if the VEP system didn't work,” she wrote in her post. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. In situations such as these, motorists are advised to pay using their physical Touch 'n Go cards, and therefore avoid being fined. In Hannah’s case, however, she was stuck at the customs complex, as she did not have her card with her. She then went around to other vehicles, asking if she could borrow their cards, and she would pay them back via PayNow right away. “I asked car after car, but unfortunately nobody could help me. Some people said they didn't have a card either. I was honestly feeling so helpless. The officers there didn't really give me any solution either, so I was just stuck there with my car,” she added. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

However, a true gentleman came to her rescue and offered to let her use his card to make the payment, which felt “like a little miracle” just then. When Hannah tried to pay him back, he told her not to worry about it. Although he had said this even before she used his card, she still offered to pay him, feeling it was money she owed him.

However, as much as she wanted to repay him, they could not sort the situation out, as the customs complex was “so crowded and chaotic” at the time.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now