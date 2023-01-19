Man surprises his mother with SIA seat upgrade from Business Class to Suites during flight

SINGAPORE: A TikToker shared with his followers how he surprised his mom with a Singapore Airlines seat upgrade from Business Class to Suites during her flight from London to Singapore.

“When you surprised your mom with an upgrade to the Suite Class for a 12.5-hour flight on SIA’s amazing A380,” wrote TikTok user @adrieltjokro, or Adriel, on Jan 5.

Adriel captured the moment when he told his mother of the seat upgrade as she was being escorted up a flight of stairs to the Suite Class.

He explained that he used his KrisFlyer miles, a rewards scheme by the SIA Group, to upgrade his seat.

“While she wasn’t looking, I swapped her seat with mine so that she could enjoy the Suite Class for her return flight,” wrote Adriel.

He also commended SIA for their “legendary” service after the cabin crew allowed him to sit in one of the Suites before landing so he could disembark together with his mom.

The video sparked mixed reactions among netizens who caught the mom’s “oh, a Suite again?” remark.

“Loses the effect, I’m afraid. The fact she herself used the word ‘again’ is like ‘aww, that’s nice,” said a TikTok user.

Adriel then explained in a comment that he redeemed 250,000 KrisFlyer miles for himself and his mom in the past. “Yes, we flew Suites, and we paid only SGD 100 in taxes and fees.”

“Okay okay, can we please calm down? No, we don’t go on Suites often, but we went on Suites together only once prior to this flight,” he added.

Others were concerned about how their parents would react if they found out the cost of such pleasures.

“I could never buy expensive things for my parents without them being like, ‘how much did this cost?’” commented TikTok user @reign.

Still, many found the gesture to be sweet and something they hoped to do for their parents./TISG

