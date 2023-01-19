‘Chicken run away leh’, customer discovers takeaway chicken curry sans chicken, urges others to double check before leaving

SINGAPORE: A photo of an order of chicken curry got netizens wondering if the chicken ran away due to the missing meat in the meal.

A Facebook group Complaint Singapore member wrote on Wednesday (Jan 18) that she bought takeaway curry chicken biryani from Indian-Muslim restaurant Zam Zam located on North Bridge Road.

However, when she arrived home, she discovered that the order had only rice and curry “without the chicken.”

The customer felt disappointed paying S$8 for the meal. “Guys, if you’re buying takeaway, please check the packet before driving off,” advised the customer, who also added that her dinner would be “biryani curry” only.

“Chicken run away, leh!” commented Facebook user Allen Yeo on the post. He also urged others to double-check if buying takeaway food.

“I kena once oso nasi biryani at Geylang stall,” said Mr Yeo, who ordered mutton, but the stall operator forgot to add the mutton. “Next time, better double-check so as not to cause inconvenience to both parties.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Zam Zam for a statement and will update the article accordingly.

This is not the first time a customer complained online about the meals they received, whether its minuscule portions or a sudden increase in prices, allegedly due to the Goods and Services Tax hike.

A customer paid S$6.20 for rice with mini sotong pieces that filled one spoon.

Consumers have also pointed out that the GST increase is not really one per cent but higher./TISG

