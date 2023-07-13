‘This is not an airplane seat; this is a hotel room in the sky’ — YouTuber raves about Singapore Airlines’ first-class Suites cabin

SINGAPORE: Half-American, half-Swedish content creator Nonstop Dan gave two thumbs up to the first-class ‘Suites’ cabin on a Singapore Airlines flight, raving over the features of the cabin, which he described as more like a hotel room than an aeroplane seat.

What he loved best was that the middle wall between his flying partner’s cabin could be lowered into a double suite, turning the bed to fit two people and allowing them to socialize during the flight.

The YouTuber was amazed at the cabin’s spaciousness, saying there was space under the bed for a “freaking body bag”, and ten of his backpacks could fit into the cabin’s closet. Yes, it has closet space. Big closet space!

Nonstop Dan also called the A380’s first-class suite toilet nicer than many other airlines’ first-class seats. While it has no shower, unlike the Emirates’ counterpart, it’s still pretty impressive.

He added that the seat in the cabin, which fully swivels, was almost unimportant, given that the bed is so big. He wasn’t too happy, however, with the firmness of the mattress of the fully reclining bed, saying its hardness is “South East Asian-style.”

Okay, onto the meals.

Surprisingly, given Singapore’s reputation for excellent cuisine, the food on the flight was disappointing. However, Nonstop Dan noted that catering on board comes from the country where the flight takes off; in his case, he had flown from Frankfurt.

He raved about the drink menu, though—calling it “extraordinary” with its wide choice of wine and cocktails. But as for the food, “let’s just say Frankfurt catering isn’t exactly a leader in culinary excellence.”

His entree was a mishmash of “miscellaneous food items”, and the starter was “underwhelming,” while the dessert was “merely a fruit plate.”

And while his YouTube review of “Singapore Airlines Insane DOUBLE A380 First Class Suites” is from a year ago, it was recently highlighted in The Daily Mail.

He said that his flight, which he purchased with miles, “exceeded expectations, and that says a lot since I review airlines for a living. Every time I fly Singapore Airlines, I’m blown away by how well the crew manage to balance professionalism with showing personality and having fun.”

Nonstop Dan has 750,000 followers on YouTube, has been obsessed with aeroplanes since childhood, and makes his living reviewing them. /TISG

