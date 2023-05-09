“SQ207 SIN to MEL breakfast. Pathetic siol” — Passenger airs grievance online

SINGAPORE: A dissatisfied passenger took to social media to share a photo of what breakfast on a plane from Singapore to Melbourne looked like.

The passenger took to an online news forum on Monday (May 8) to share photos of what breakfast allegedly looked like on flight SQ207. The photo featured a tray with yoghurt, a muffin and a piece of bread individually wrapped in plastic. “SQ207 SIN to MEL breakfast. Pathetic siol,” the post read.

Many netizens who shared similar sentiments took to the post’s comment section about the matter. “Thanks to tix prices and food quality, have literally switched over to ANA, Jal, Korean Air, Emirates, Lufthansa, BA and Quantas for most of my work and leisure air travel,” shared one netizen. “Honestly never thought we’d ever do that being lifelong SQ fans. Guess every company has its heyday and SQ has def plateaued.”

“What I don’t understand is what’s with the need to do all of these downgrades,” said another. “First it was the tray, now what’s inside the tray.”

Others compared the meal to what is served by the Singaporean Armed Forces. “Bruh, that muffin is literally the exact same (censored) SAF night snack muffin.”

In similar news, another netizen shared a throwback photo of what breakfast on Singapore Airlines used to look like. The nostalgic photo featured a much more generous variety of food served on little plane-friendly platters.

“What Singapore Airlines Breakfast used to be like in 2014 and 2017,” the post read.

Many others brought up the previous post, sharing comments of shock over the stark difference. “I’m speechless,” wrote one.

