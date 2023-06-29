‘Is $3K upgrade to business class on Singapore Airlines SQ from San Francisco to SG worth it?’

SINGAPORE: A Redditor wanted to know if it would be worth spending $3000 to upgrade his economy-class seat on a flight from San Francisco to Singapore.

“Never flown business before so I’m hoping I can get some perspective from more seasoned travelers. My current ticket is for economy class and it was a rewards redemption. Since the flight is almost 17 hours, I’m wondering if an upgrade at this price makes sense?” wrote u/lumicorn on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (June 28).

It was exactly the kind of question that fellow Reddit users appeared to be happy to sink their teeth into.

A number of commenters pointed out that the answer depends on a number of factors, including how high the post author’s income is.

“Value of money is subjective. You make 50k a month? Yeah go ahead knock yourself out.6k? Eh, probably better idea to spend it on something else,” answered one.

Another wrote, “… it also depends on if you need to be fresh and ready to roll out for a business meeting after almost 20 hours in a plane. If regular vacation, probably not.”

One netizen seemed to urge the post author to go for it, writing, “3k for a long haul biz ticket is worth it if:

you prioritize comfort.

you need to be refreshed when you reach sg.

the price is within your means.

Relative to an sq biz tix of the same leg, the price is definitely ‘cheap’.”

Yet another painstakingly outlined “what you’ll enjoy if you take biz for 17 hours.”

Others, however, were more divided on the issue.

Some even told him his money could be put to better use elsewhere.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg