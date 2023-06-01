Free Wi-Fi on Singapore Airlines’ economy class flights from July 1, but only for KrisFlyer members

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on Wednesday (May 31) that it will extend unlimited Wi-Fi access to travellers in all cabin classes, including Premium Economy Class and Economy Class, starting July 1.

The catch is that the free Wi-Fi is only offered to KrisFlyer members. However, non-members can sign up for free membership before they board or even when they’re already on their flights.

SIA called this the “most comprehensive free unlimited wifi access in the airline industry,” in an announcement on its website on May 31, adding that the enhanced wifi offering will be available almost throughout the entire aircraft fleet, with the exception of the seven Boeing 737-800 NGs that are not wifi enabled.

“In today’s increasingly hyper-connected world, high-speed in-flight wifi connectivity is one of the most important requirements for our customers. Giving them access to free unlimited wifi is yet another milestone in SIA’s continuous effort to offer an exceptional end-to-end travel experience.

With this enhanced offering, our customers will be empowered to stay connected, entertained, and productive, even at 36,000 feet in the sky,” said Mr Yeoh Phee Teik, SIA’s Senior Vice President for Customer Experience.

Travellers already KrisFlyer members must enter their membership details at the point of booking through the Manage Booking online option or at check-in to avail of the free Wi-Fi offering.

Non-members who want to stay connected while onboard their SIA flights may sign up for free membership online or on the flight through the SIA digital content portal on their mobile phones or tablets.

However, those who do not want to avail of KrisFlyer membership may still have access to Wi-Fi for US$3.99 for one hour (S$5.39), US$8.99 (S$12.15) for three hours, or US$15.99 (S$21.60) for a full flight.

Wi-Fi speed on board SIA flights averages about 5Mbps, which should be enough to allow for messaging and browsing. /TISG

