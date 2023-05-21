Meme about ‘lousy food’ on Singapore Airlines spreads after 8-month bonus for SIA staff announced

SINGAPORE: After Singapore Airlines said it posted its highest net profit in the company’s 76-year history came the announcement that it will be paying eligible staff a bonus equivalent to about eight months’ salary.

And while most people would agree that SIA staff deserve it and some have even praised the company as its senior management will not be among those receiving the bonus, some have joked online that the record profits could have come because of high ticket prices and “lousy food,” as there have been a number of posts that went viral pointing out that SIA food has decreased in quality.

One Reddit user called his breakfast on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne “Pathetic siol.”

On Thursday (May 18), the NUS – No Use Singapore Facebook page put up the following meme.

It has since gone viral, getting thousands of reactions as well as hundreds of shares and comments, and has also been shared across other platforms such as Reddit.

Earlier this week, the SIA Group said that strong demand was the driving factor behind record revenue, operating profit, and passenger load factor for the company. For the most recent fiscal year, its profits were $2.2 billion, a reversal from the net loss of $962 million the company suffered the year before.

SIA Group also reaffirmed its “commitment to best-in-class products and services, and continued investment in strategic initiatives”, that would position SIA Group “for future opportunities.”

Shortly after this announcement, Business Times reported the upcoming bonus for SIA staff, saying that those who are eligible will be receiving a profit-sharing bonus equal to 6.65 months’ salary plus a maximum of 1.5 months’ salary of ex-gratia bonus.

The second bonus will be given out in recognition of SIA staff’s hard work and sacrifices during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, citing a spokesperson for the company, BT added that, senior management will not be receiving the bonus.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg