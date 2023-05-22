Young man condemned for disrespecting older commuter who asked to sit at priority seat

SINGAPORE: A video capturing a heated altercation between a young man and an older commuter on the MRT has gone viral, sparking outrage among netizens.

The incident, which took place on Friday (May 19), involved a dispute over priority seats on board a North-South Line MRT train, with the young man displaying disrespectful behaviour towards the elderly commuter.

Posted by the sgfollowsall Telegram group, the video portrays a confrontation escalating between the two individuals. Initially, the older man can be heard labelling the young man as a clown.

In response, the young man swiftly grabbed his mobile phone, filming the older man, and retorted, “I am a clown? You, who? Is this mandatory? Let me ask you again, is this mandatory?”

The older man’s response was not entirely audible in the video, leading the young man to continue his verbal assault. He declared, “It’s not mandatory at all. It’s not in the constitution, it’s not a law. Who do you think you are?”

Following these remarks, the young man proceeded to hurl profanities at the older individual, referring to him as an idiot. The video reveals the older man becoming visibly agitated, pointing his finger at the young man and demanding him to mind his language.

Undeterred, the young man proceeded to mock the older commuter, challenging him with taunts, “What? You want to hit me? Come! Come! I promise to sue you!”

Upon reaching Bukit Gombak station, the older man promptly disembarked, but the young man continued his provocative and insulting behavior, further calling him an idiot.

In Singapore, priority or reserved seats located near the train doors are designated for individuals in need, including the elderly, pregnant women, children, and persons with disabilities. Although there is no legal requirement to relinquish these seats, commuters are highly encouraged to voluntarily offer these seats to those who require them.

SMRT has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, but the video has ignited a broader conversation about societal expectations and the need for mutual respect among commuters.

A majority of those responding to the video online have condemned the young man’s disrespectful conduct towards the elderly passenger. Netizens have said that the younger man should have been kinder and more considerate in both his words and actions. /TISG

