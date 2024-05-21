SINGAPORE: Singapore’s agri-food sector faced a setback in 2023 as local vegetables and seafood production declined.

According to data from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), vegetable production decreased by 15%, while seafood production dropped by 8%.

Singapore Business Review reported several factors contributing to this downturn per SFA. Delays in farm development during the COVID-19 pandemic and the relocation of some farms posed challenges.

Additionally, inflationary pressures, rising energy prices, and increased manpower costs further impacted local production.

Despite these challenges, there was a silver lining: a 12% increase in hen shell egg production. This improvement was attributed to efforts by some farms to expand their operations through upgrading initiatives.

The SFA emphasised the importance of supporting local farms to maintain viability and enhance Singapore’s food security. SFA highlighted the need for continued demand to facilitate the scaling of local farms.

Sea-based farms in Singapore decreased from 109 in 2022 to 98 in 2023.

To support these farms, the SFA launched initiatives such as Aquatic Animal Health Services, which assists aquaculture farms in disease prevention and control.

In addition, the SFA initiated a sea space tender for fin fish and crustacean farming off Pulau Bukom, which closed on April 11. /TISG