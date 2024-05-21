;
Food

Singapore’s agri-food production declined in 2023 with additional impact from inflationary pressures and rising prices

ByMary Alavanza

May 21, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s agri-food sector faced a setback in 2023 as local vegetables and seafood production declined.

According to data from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), vegetable production decreased by 15%, while seafood production dropped by 8%.

Singapore Business Review reported several factors contributing to this downturn per SFA. Delays in farm development during the COVID-19 pandemic and the relocation of some farms posed challenges.

Additionally, inflationary pressures, rising energy prices, and increased manpower costs further impacted local production.

Despite these challenges, there was a silver lining: a 12% increase in hen shell egg production. This improvement was attributed to efforts by some farms to expand their operations through upgrading initiatives.

The SFA emphasised the importance of supporting local farms to maintain viability and enhance Singapore’s food security. SFA highlighted the need for continued demand to facilitate the scaling of local farms.

Sea-based farms in Singapore decreased from 109 in 2022 to 98 in 2023.

To support these farms, the SFA launched initiatives such as Aquatic Animal Health Services, which assists aquaculture farms in disease prevention and control.

In addition, the SFA initiated a sea space tender for fin fish and crustacean farming off Pulau Bukom, which closed on April 11. /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Food

Singapore’s culinary scene shines on the world stage

December 1, 2024 Gemma Iso
Food

Netizens divided on restaurant’s policy disallowing children under 6

November 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

In the hood: Singaporeans share their most underrated hawker stall dishes

November 22, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Lifestyle

“Since my internship, I barely got energy to study” — Intern wonders how working S’poreans can still be energetic even after work

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker says people in their 50s are hard to work with because they’re “full of ego, lack respect, instructive, and have mood swings”

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Lifestyle

Singapore & Malaysia going cashless, with e-wallets being the favourite way to pay for Malaysians

December 1, 2024 Mary Alavanza
In the Hood

Netizens call out MRT passenger for posting “discriminatory” photo of another passenger sleeping on train

December 1, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.