Customer “horrified” to find fly in latte

SINGAPORE: An online user recently took to social media after reportedly finding a fly in his sister’s drink.

The netizen shared on Facebook on Friday (May 19) the events that transpired, obviously not pleased with the experience.

The fly was in his sister’s latte, he wrote.

“When we were finishing our meal, we were horrified to see a fat fly in my sister’s drink (Macha Azuki Shiratama Latte),” the post read.

“Upon calling the waiter over, he (did) not know how to resolve (it) and asked a lady over (I assume someone senior). First…she replied (asking if it was) a fly from around my area. I looked at her and (got) the feeling she want(ed) to push the responsibility away. I told her to look around. This is level 3!!! And she walked away immediately with no response.”

The netizen shared that after waiting for a while, he called the waiter’s attention again.

“He told me to wait for the lady,” the man wrote. “A while later, she came back and asked to replace (the) drink. I told her ‘Your drink is polluted…do you think I still want another one?’ Finally, she waive(d) off the two drinks we ordered.”

The online user shared his take on the matter, saying, “My suspicion is the fly (was) among the Azuki beans (and) that is why it went unnoticed. I get to suspect anyone who had Azuki beans today will have a stain of the fly…”

Attached to the post were two photos that showed the fly the customer’s sister allegedly found in her drink.

