Netizen: Has the quality of food on Singapore Airlines economy class gone down?

SINGAPORE: On r/singapore, a lively discussion ensued about whether the food in the economy class section of Singapore Airlines, which is touted to be one of if not the best airlines in the world, has not been quite as good as it once was.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, most airlines around the globe lost a lot of money, and are only beginning to recoup their losses as people have been indulging in “revenge travel,” many of whom are flying for the first time in over three years.

However, with such high demand, some airlines have likely been cutting back on quality, and some local Reddit users are wondering if this is the case with Singapore Airlines.

“I came across a discussion on a local forum where it was claimed that cakes, desserts and fresh fruits are replaced with a sad piece cracker biscuit and it’s now served on a cheap plastic disposable. If this is indeed the case, it is disappointing to know that other full-fledged airlines offer better in-flight experiences at a lower cost,” wrote u/throwawayaway539 in an Apr 18 (Tuesday) post.

“Has the quality of food in SQ Economy class been downgraded?” the post author asked.

“They downsized the portion by a lot. It’s not really filling anymore,” one netizen wrote.

Another answered flatly, “Big fat yes.”

One Reddit user said he missed the ice cream that used to be served on SIA flights.

“feel like SQ economy is really not worth it any more. it’s either business+ or Scoot,” another weighed in.

“I feel like it definitely got worse after the pandemic. Before that the meals were served with more class and the food was either of better quality or at least more presentable,” one wrote.

However, not everyone shared these sentiments. Vlogger @cupofTJ mostly raved about the food on the three SIA flights she took last year:

/TISG

