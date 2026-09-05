TikToker catches deliverymen throwing parcels from Lalamove van to HDB void deck

SINGAPORE: It is not uncommon for complaints to be made about delivered packages being carelessly handled, but one TikToker was able to catch on camera some deliverymen tossing parcels from a Lalamove van to an HDB void deck.

The video from kzdny (@kzdny) was posted on Aug 30 and was captioned, “Parcel delivery x basketball training!”

It shows one worker, who is dressed in a dark blue shirt and shorts, who is catching wrapped parcels beside a grey Lalamove van. He then throws them, one by one, to another man dressed in a black and white shirt and light-colored long pants who is standing beside a large pile of parcels.

Sometimes the other man is able to catch the packages; sometimes he isn’t, and they fall to the ground. With a particularly large parcel, the man in blue did not throw it but walked over to the packages on the void deck. Once there, he still tossed it; however, instead of simply laying it down.

Another time, when he had packages in both hands, he handed one to the other worker.

kzdny’s video has been viewed almost 160,000 times.

What Singaporeans are saying

Needless to say, commenters were none too pleased with what they saw.

“The company should be shut down, fined, and penalised,” one wrote.

Another added, “SORRY TO SAY I SAW THIS MANY TIMES.”

A commenter tagged Lalamove Singapore, writing that the company “should take action.”

“No wonder most of my box always dented,” a TikTok user chimed in.

“Sometimes parcels are damaged; who will compensate? another asked.

When a netizen wrote that a person can claim damages, given this kind of clear evidence of rough handling, another replied, “That kind of thing only happens when there’s no liability for compensation. Any damage is the seller’s responsibility.” /TISG

Read also: No wonder our items are broken!’ — Singaporeans outraged after deliverymen throw packages at HDB block