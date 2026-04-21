‘No wonder our items are broken!’ — Singaporeans outraged after deliverymen throw packages at HDB block

SINGAPORE: A video of delivery workers tossing parcels at an HDB block has drawn sharp reactions online, with some Singaporeans questioning how packages are handled before they reach their doorstep.

The footage, shared on April 18 in the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group, shows two men unloading items from a Lalamove van. One worker is seen throwing parcels onto a growing pile on the ground, while another pushes packages out from the vehicle.

The clip quickly gained traction with many viewers linking the behaviour to their own experiences with damaged deliveries. Some said they had received dented or crushed items despite sellers shipping them in good condition.

One commenter shared that a recent purchase arrived badly flattened. He had to request a refund and provide photo evidence to the seller.

Others argued that packaging plays a key role in protecting goods during transit. If items are not packed well, damage can happen even with normal handling.

Delivery process expectations and risks

Delivery workers usually face tight schedules and high volumes, which can lead to rushed handling. At the same time, sellers are expected to pack items securely enough to withstand movement and stacking.

The incident also raises a basic question: where does responsibility sit when something arrives broken? The delivery process involves several parties, from the seller to the courier to the platform. Each step carries some risk.

According to news reports, Lalamove has been contacted for comment, though no response has been shared so far.

Broken customer confidence in the delivery system

Online shopping is now routine for many households in Singapore. With that comes a growing expectation that items arrive intact and on time.

When videos like this surface, they chip away at confidence in the delivery system. They also put pressure on platforms to ensure proper conduct among delivery partners.

At the same time, the discussion shows that consumers understand the e-commerce chain is not so simple. Many are willing to acknowledge that poor packaging can also lead to damage.

Sellers and couriers should follow basic packaging and handling standards

This doesn’t need a complex fix. Couriers should follow basic handling standards, even under time pressure. Sellers should pack items with real-world handling in mind, not best-case scenarios.

If both sides meet halfway, fewer parcels will arrive broken, and fewer customers will feel the need to question what happened along the way.