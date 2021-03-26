The reason why Chrissy Teigen quit Twitter

- Advertisement -

It appears that Chrissy Teigen quit Twitter on Thursday night (March 25). The model then went on Instagram to share why she left Twitter. Teigen clarified that it was “absolutely NOT Twitter’s fault – I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying…You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally.” She explained that it was not the bullying or the trolls that caused her to quit Twitter but it was just her, as reported by Buzzfeed.

“I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me. I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over.” She added, “Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones.”

The model concluded by saying that she has been watching the recent HBO docuseries Q:Into the Storm while dissuading any conspiracy theorists “who think I’m in Guantanamo Bay right now”: “I no longer care. Don’t flatter yourselves.”

Born on November 30, 1985, Christine Diane Teigen is an American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur. She made her professional modelling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and later appeared on the 50th anniversary cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in 2014.

She formerly appeared as a panellist on the syndicated daytime talk show FABLife (2015–2016). She co-hosts the musical competition series Lip Sync Battle (2015–present) with LL Cool J and serves as a judge on the comedy competition series Bring the Funny (2019–present). Teigen has also authored two cookbooks.

Teigen was a briefcase model on the game show Deal or No Deal during the pilot and first season. She appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2010, and was named "Rookie of the Year". Her friend and fellow model Brooklyn Decker had introduced her to the people at Sports Illustrated to cast her. The following year, she designed and debuted a capsule collection with swimwear designer DiNeila Brazil at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim in Miami and also appeared as a featured character in the 2011 Electronic Arts video game Need For Speed: The Run. She also filmed a Cooking Channel special titled Cookies and Cocktails.

