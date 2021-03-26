Entertainment Celebrity Work not done yet when it comes to mental health, according to...

Work not done yet when it comes to mental health, according to Kate Middleton and Prince William

Time to Change campaign to end mental health stigmas praised

Kate Middleton and Prince William continues to campaign for mental health awareness. Picture: Instagram

London — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are continuing their campaign for mental health awareness. The royal couple sat in front of photos of their three children and recorded a video message thanking everyone who has been a part of the UK  organisation Time to Change’s campaign to end stigmas concerning mental health.

“We wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who has shared their experiences and taken action through Time to Change, helping to challenge the stigma which surrounds mental health,” Prince William, 38, said.

“Movements like Time to Change have helped to transform attitudes and encouraged more openness about mental health in schools, communities and the workplace,” added Kate, 39.

As reported on People, the prince praised the organisation’s influence in making mental health awareness part of the “mainstream” but the duchess added that the work is not done yet. “We need to keep talking, keep taking action and continue to stand up to the stigma,” William said.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children. Picture: Instagram

The message comes ahead of Time to Change’s closure in England on March 31, when its funding ends. The video message followed just weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the interview, they shared their struggles within the royal family and the reason why they quit royal duties. Markle also shared about being suicidal during her time with the royal family.

“I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn’t say it — then I would do it,” the 39-year-old mother said. “I just didn’t want to be alive any more.”

Born on January 9, 1982, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton is a member of the British royal family. Her husband, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is second in the line of succession to the British throne, making Catherine a likely future queen consort.

She grew up in the village of Chapel Row, part of Bucklebury near Newbury in the English county of Berkshire. She studied art history at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where she met William in 2001. Their engagement was announced in November 2010. They married on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey. The couple’s children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis of Cambridge—are third, fourth, and fifth in the line of succession to the British throne, respectively./TISGFollow us on Social Media

