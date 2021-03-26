What Cole Sprouse does when drunk

- Advertisement -

Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse has a hilarious secret. Whenever he gets drunk, he likes to watch his hit Disney show, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

During a recent episode of Vogue’s 73 Questions, Sprouse said that when he is drunk or feeling really narcissistic he would watch the show. “I don’t really like to watch anything I do. So, I try to stay away from it.” The actor admitted that he has a soft spot for the children’s series.

“I know it sounds cheesy; I still have a really deep fondness for The Suite Life, said Sprouse.

According to Buzzfeed, Sprouse and his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse starred on The Suite Life from 2005 to 2008. His time on the show taught him that acting isn’t easy.

“It’s [a] very competitive arena,” he said. “My direct competition was my identical twin brother, but we were eating off the same table, so [we were on the] same team.” The actor said that being in the same business as Dylan “wasn’t hard” for him but it was for the audience.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” he said. “I get to bask in all of Dylan’s accomplishments too. So, I take credit.”

Sprouse recalls a time in the show where the crew threw him a “big graduation” after he graduated from middle school. He cried on the screen before he gave his last joke about being on the show.

“I know, just really living the suite life, aren’t you, Cole?” he said. “Can never escape.” The next time you get drunk, you know what to watch then.

Born on August 4, 1992, Cole Mitchell Sprouse is an American actor. He is known for his role as Cody Martin on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005–2008) and its spin-off series The Suite Life on Deck (2008–2011). In his early career, he appeared in various projects alongside his twin brother Dylan Sprouse. In 2017, Sprouse began starring as Jughead Jones on The CW television series Riverdale./TISGFollow us on Social Media

