Entertainment Celebrity What Cole Sprouse does when drunk

What Cole Sprouse does when drunk

He has a soft spot for his hit Disney show

Cole Sprouse watches re-runs of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody when drunk. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse has a hilarious secret. Whenever he gets drunk, he likes to watch his hit Disney show, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. 

During a recent episode of Vogue’s 73 Questions, Sprouse said that when he is drunk or feeling really narcissistic he would watch the show. “I don’t really like to watch anything I do. So, I try to stay away from it.” The actor admitted that he has a soft spot for the children’s series.

“I know it sounds cheesy; I still have a really deep fondness for The Suite Life, said Sprouse.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse starred in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Picture: YouTube

- Advertisement -

According to Buzzfeed, Sprouse and his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse starred on The Suite Life from 2005 to 2008. His time on the show taught him that acting isn’t easy.

“It’s [a] very competitive arena,” he said. “My direct competition was my identical twin brother, but we were eating off the same table, so [we were on the] same team.” The actor said that being in the same business as Dylan “wasn’t hard” for him but it was for the audience.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” he said. “I get to bask in all of Dylan’s accomplishments too. So, I take credit.”

Sprouse recalls a time in the show where the crew threw him a “big graduation” after he graduated from middle school. He cried on the screen before he gave his last joke about being on the show.

“I know, just really living the suite life, aren’t you, Cole?” he said. “Can never escape.” The next time you get drunk, you know what to watch then.

Born on August 4, 1992, Cole Mitchell Sprouse is an American actor. He is known for his role as Cody Martin on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005–2008) and its spin-off series The Suite Life on Deck (2008–2011). In his early career, he appeared in various projects alongside his twin brother Dylan Sprouse. In 2017, Sprouse began starring as Jughead Jones on The CW television series Riverdale./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

‘Young punks’ fight along Magazine Rd, one allegedly slashed

Singapore – A video of a brawl resulting in injury to one of the individuals is circulating online. On Monday (Mar 22), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded video footage of a fight that allegedly broke out at Magazine Road near Clarke...
View Post
Featured News

‘Hidden’ comments return to Minister’s Facebook feed

Singapore—Now you see them, now you don’t. And then you see them again. Some netizens said that their comments had been hidden from Ms Gan Siow Huang's Facebook feed, however, after some time, these comments emerged again. Netizens found it ironic that some...
View Post
Featured News

Actor/director Tay Ping Hui to Indian composer: ‘Mr Joseph Mendoza. Shame on you.’

Singapore—Actor and director Tay Ping Hui did not mince words in an Instagram post where he weighed in on the recent “Count On Me, Singapore” issue. Mr Joseph Mendoza, an Indian composer, had recently claimed that he wrote the song “We Can...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent