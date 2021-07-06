Entertainment Celebrity The Beckhams celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

David Beckham shared a photo of the couple in their all-purple wedding attire from 1999

David and Victoria Beckham celebrates 22 years of marriage.

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
London — On Sunday (July 4), British celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham posted a collection of throwback photos and footage as they celebrated 22 years of marriage.

In his post the former footballer, 46, said: “22 years later, still matching outfits. Happy anniversary. you so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same (outfits).”

David Beckham also included a photo of the couple in their all-purple wedding attire from , as well as one of them in full leather outfits that same year. A family photo was included where the couple and their four children wore matching silk pyjamas during Christmas. The former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer, 47, uploaded a montage of them dancing at their wedding and other memorable events over the years, as reported by Straits Times.

The former footballer can be seen kissing the tip of Victoria’s nose on the day he received his Officer of the Order of the British Empire award in 2003. They also share a laugh as they were famously roasted by (played by Sacha Baron Cohen) for Comic Relief in 2001, posing with a model castle that he built as a hobby and out with his brood of children.

The Beckhams wearing silk pyjamas during Christmas. Picture: Instagram

The montage ends with them back on the dancefloor, this time at their son Brooklyn’s 21st birthday last March.

Born on May 2, 1975, David Robert Joseph Beckham OBE is an English former professional footballer, the current president & co-owner of Inter Miami CF and co-owner of Salford City.

He played for Manchester United, Preston North End (on loan), Real Madrid, A.C. Milan (on loan), LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain and the  national team, for which he held the appearance record for an outfield player until 2016. He is the first English player to win league titles in four countries: England, Spain, and France. He retired in May 2013 after a 20-year , during which he won 19 major trophies./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

