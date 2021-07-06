So Ji Sub makes drama comeback

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean actor So Ji Sub will be returning to the small screen soon with a new drama series.

Based on media reports on July 5, KST, MBC has confirmed its upcoming drama series Dr. Lawyer will premiere sometime in the first half of 2022. So Ji Sub has been cast in the upcoming series as the male lead. It was reported previously that So Ji Sub had been offered the lead role of Han Yi Han.

Dr. Lawyer is a drama about a genius medical surgeon Han Yi Han who, after losing everything due to an unknown manipulation to his surgery, returns as a medical lawyer.

MBC commented, “‘Dr. Lawyer’ is expected to be a refreshing drama for the viewers as it has both medical and law drama features.”

So Ji Sub’s last drama was My Secret, Terrius in 2018. Dr. Lawyer would mark the actor’s return for the first time since his 4 years-long hiatus, as reported by Allkpop.

Born on November 4, 1977, So Ji Sub is a South Korean actor. After making his entertainment debut as a jeans model, he became known for his leading roles in the television series What Happened in Bali (2004), I’m Sorry, I Love You (2004), Cain and Abel (2009), Phantom (2012), Master’s Sun (2013) and Oh My Venus (2015–16) as well as the film Rough Cut (2008). So has also released several hip hop EPs.

So Ji Sub was born on November 4, 1977, in Incheon. Self-described as introverted and insecure in his childhood and teenage years, So trained to become a professional swimmer for 11 years and bagged the bronze medal at the Korean National Games. His parents divorced at a young age. He has one older sister who lives in Australia.

He tried out modelling simply because he wanted to pose alongside hip-hop artist Kim Sung-jae, who was the celebrity face for a clothing brand at the time. “I was never really interested in becoming a celebrity,” So said. “My life was all about swimming and hip-hop music. I did modelling because I wanted to see Kim and also because it was the best way to earn good easy money.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

