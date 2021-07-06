Entertainment Celebrity So Ji Sub makes drama comeback

So Ji Sub makes drama comeback

Dr. Lawyer is expected to be a refreshing drama for the viewers as it has both medical and law drama features

So Ji Sub is making a comeback to the small screen. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean actor So Ji Sub will returning to the small screen soon with a new drama series.

Based on media reports on July 5, KST, MBC has confirmed its upcoming drama series Dr. Lawyer will premiere sometime in the first half of 2022. So Ji Sub has been cast in the upcoming series as the male lead. It was reported previously that So Ji Sub had been offered the lead role of Han Yi Han.

Dr. Lawyer is a drama about a genius medical surgeon Han Yi Han , after losing everything due to an unknown manipulation to his surgery, returns as a medical lawyer.

MBC commented, “‘Dr. Lawyer’ is expected to be a refreshing drama for the viewers as it has both medical and law drama features.”

- Advertisement -

So Ji Sub has been cast as the lead actor in Dr. Lawyer. Picture: Instagram

So Ji Sub’s last drama was My Secret, Terrius in 2018. Dr. Lawyer would mark the actor’s return for the first time since his 4 years-long hiatus, as reported by Allkpop.

Born on November 4, 1977, So Ji Sub is a South Korean actor. After making his entertainment debut as a jeans model, he became known for his leading roles in the series What Happened in Bali (2004), I’m Sorry, I Love You (2004), Cain and Abel (2009), Phantom (2012), Master’s Sun (2013) and Oh My Venus (2015–16) as well as the film Rough Cut (2008). So has also released several hip hop EPs.

So Ji Sub was born on November 4, 1977, in Incheon. Self-described as introverted and insecure in his childhood and teenage years, So trained to become a professional swimmer for 11 years and bagged the bronze medal at the Korean National Games. His parents divorced at a young age. He has one older sister who lives in Australia.

- Advertisement -

He tried out  simply because he wanted to pose alongside hip-hop  Kim Sung-, who was the celebrity face for a clothing brand at the time. “I was never really interested in becoming a celebrity,” So said. “My life was all about swimming and hip-hop music. I did modelling because I wanted to see Kim and also because it was the best way to earn good easy money.”/TISGFollow on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Man hurls death threats and homophobic slurs at LGBT community, says ‘I’ll f**king send my guys to riot at Pink Dot and make it...

Singapore — A man on TikTok openly threatened members of the LGBTQ+ in an expletive-filled video. In a video of an Instagram live broadcast, two men were seen talking. The man in the top half of the screen did not say...
View Post
Featured News

Sons of former S’pore president face off in court over shareholdings

Singapore — Two sons of former Singapore president Ong Teng Cheong are settling a dispute in court over shareholdings in their family business Ong&Ong Holdings. Ong Tze Guan, 55, sued his younger brother Ong Tze Boon, 53 as well as six other...
View Post
COVID 19

Dr Tan Cheng Bock says hear out doctors with non-mainstream views instead of coming across as “dismissive or arrogant”

Singapore — PSP Chief called for a platform to be convened for medical professionals to raise their concerns or ‘non-mainstream views’. In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun 30), the founder of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) shared...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent