The backstory of G-Dragon’s performance at Taeyang’s concert is revealed

ByLydia Koh

October 31, 2024

KOREA: According to Allkpop, on the Oct 30th episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, G-Dragon shared some behind-the-scenes insights about his surprise appearance at Taeyang’s recent concert. He revealed that the performance was spontaneous, explaining, “I didn’t plan on going on stage. We hadn’t made any formal plans. But Taeyang, as a longtime friend, knows how to nudge me.” G-Dragon added with a laugh, “He said, ‘You came all this way and won’t go on stage? Fine, don’t then,’ which made everyone in the studio chuckle.”

Once at the venue, G-Dragon noticed a mic was set up for him, and the lively atmosphere inspired him to join in. “I was excited to look stylish on stage after a long time, but Taeyang and Daesung treated me casually,” he recalled. He humorously imitated their reactions, saying, “I wanted to make a dramatic entrance.”

Photo: Instagram/Taeyang

Enjoyed the moment

G-Dragon shared how much he enjoyed the moment, admitting, “I was caught off guard, but it was fun, and a lot of people seemed to enjoy it.”

When Yoo Jae Suk commented on the excitement of fans seeing him perform “Good Boy” again, G-Dragon jokingly remarked, “Honestly, neither of us can be called a ‘boy’ anymore. I’ve done ‘Bad Boy,’ ‘Good Boy,’ but I think I’m more of a ‘Good Guy’ now—or maybe even a ‘Good Man.’”

“King of K-pop”

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, is a renowned South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur, often hailed as the “King of K-pop”. Born and raised in Seoul, he rose to prominence as the leader of the iconic boy band BIGBANG, which has become one of the best-selling boy bands globally.

Also known as SOL, Taeyang is a talented South Korean singer, composer, and dancer. He is best known as a member of the iconic boy band BIGBANG.

