G-Dragon boldly signs his name to mark his place in the Hall of Fame

ByLydia Koh

February 3, 2025

KOREA: According to Allkpop, on Feb 2, G-Dragon shared a series of photos on social media that quickly became a hot topic among fans. In the images, he stands on a chair to sign at the highest point of the Hall of Fame, seemingly declaring, “The top spot belongs to me.” Fans reacted with amusement, leaving comments like “Classic GD” and “Such a greedy GD!”

G-Dragon made an unexpected cameo at Taeyang’s 2025 TOUR THE LIGHT YEAR ENCORE event at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, one day earlier on Feb 1. Fellow BIGBANG member Daesung also attended, evoking nostalgia for their iconic performances.

Photo: Instagram/G-Dragon

Drawing fans’ attention

G-Dragon made his mark on the Hall of Fame, a wall with the signatures of several musicians, including Jin Hae Sung and LE SSERAFIM, before the performance. This moment quickly drew fans’ attention.

A touching moment during the performance occurred when G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung gave each other a passionate embrace on stage, rekindling rumours of a BIGBANG reunion. Social media was inundated with optimistic posts from fans, including “Will we see this lineup again?” and “Does this portend a resurgence?”

Daring wardrobe selections

In keeping with his distinctive look, G-Dragon made a statement with his daring wardrobe selections. He sported a mint-coloured hairstyle, a stadium jacket featuring the word “Peace” with a daisy emblem, and a print reading “minus,” showcasing his unique aesthetic. Fans praised his look, commenting, “Only GD could pull this off” and “Forever a fashion icon.”

Meanwhile, G-Dragon is gearing up for his highly anticipated solo comeback this year, leaving fans eager for more details on his next move.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji Yong, is a highly influential South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer. He is best known as the leader of the wildly popular K-pop group BIGBANG.

