KOREA: As reported by Soompi, ENA’s new drama “Brewing Love,” set to premiere on Nov 4, features a captivating storyline centred around four distinct characters. Chae Yong Joo (played by Kim Sejeong) is a passionate sales leader at a liquor company known for her resilience, strength, and cheerful demeanour, putting work above all else. However, her encounter with Yoon Min Joo (played by Lee Jong Won), a sensitive brewery owner skilled at reading emotions, disrupts her routine. Despite his perceptive nature, Yoon Min Joo has built walls around himself, which begin to falter upon meeting Yong Joo, sparking a transformation in both their lives.

Further depth to plot

Supporting characters add further depth to the plot. Shin Do Hyun stars as Bang Ah Reum, a meticulous planning team manager at Jisang Liquor, known for her perfectionism. Her competitive interaction with Yong Joo and the intriguing Oh Chan Hwi propels her character’s evolution. Baek Sung Chul plays Oh Chan Hwi, a nomadic free spirit whose charm and adventurous personality bring new energy to those at Jisang Liquor and the local community.

The recently released poster captures these characters in a lighthearted scene, highlighting their contrasting personalities: Yong Joo’s energy, Min Joo’s gentleness, Bang Ah Reum’s reserve, and Chan Hwi’s carefree spirit. With beer and hops scattered across a desk, the setting hints at their creative ventures, accompanied by the tagline, “Falling slowly!”

Promising viewers memorable moments

The cast expressed excitement for their chemistry on set. Kim Sejeong shared how the team’s synergy brings joy to each scene, while Lee Jong Won emphasized the actors’ close collaboration. Shin Do Hyun and Baek Sung Chul also noted the supportive, lively atmosphere during filming, promising viewers memorable moments.

Kim Sejeong is a gifted South Korean singer and actress who is frequently referred to by her stage name, Sejeong. She initially became well-known after competing in the survival show, “Produce 101,” where she placed second and joined the project girl group I.O.I. She was also a member of the girl group Gugudan under Jellyfish Entertainment.