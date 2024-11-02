KOREA: According to Allkpok, in a recent appearance on Zip Daesung on Nov 1, G-Dragon revealed he first got into watching dating shows during his mandatory military service, a habit he’s found hard to shake.

Sitting down for a meal and a candid conversation with his fellow BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung, G-Dragon spoke about various topics, including his recent solo release and Taeyang’s appearance at Jo Se Ho’s wedding.

Reflecting on the differences in music promotion, Daesung noted how album releases used to involve press conferences, but now, they only last two weeks due to limited broadcasting.

G-Dragon agreed, saying, “I spent seven years training only to perform for two weeks.”

Wanted to look cool

G-Dragon also recounted his nervousness about joining Taeyang on stage at a recent concert. He said he wanted to look cool when he arrived.

The conversation took a lighter turn when Daesung asked G-Dragon if he still watches dating shows like EX-change. G-Dragon admitted that he hasn’t had much time recently, but he used to watch every episode.

He chuckled as he confessed to picking up a “harmful” habit in the military. “I saw a dating show for the first time there, and we’d all talk about it afterwards. It was easy to get drawn in, waiting for the next episode.”

Anticipation more intense

G-Dragon humorously added that, during his military service, they couldn’t pay for episodes and had to wait three weeks between releases, making the anticipation even more intense.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji Yong, is a popular K-pop artist and a member of the group BIGBANG. Known as the “King of K-pop,” he is a talented rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur.

G-Dragon was born in Seoul, South Korea, on Aug 18, 1988, and started out as a child model and actor.