SINGAPORE: Seemingly tired of encountering negative posts and comments since the pop star arrived in Singapore, a Swiftie took to social media to ask Singaporeans why there seems to be “a double standard in supporting Sports vs. Taylor Swift.”

“When football fans watch their team win the Champions League, they cry of joy. Then y’all say respect, real fan. When Swifties watch their favorite artist sing their favorite song in real life, they cry of joy. Then y’all say cringe, softies, damn lame and childish. Why y’all double standard?

What’s the difference between sports fans and Taylor Swift fans?” the Swiftie wrote on r/SingaporeRaw on Thursday (March 7).

In the comments section, Singaporean Redditors argued that people were more sympathetic to sports fans since they had likely gambled a significant amount of their money on the game’s outcome.

The Redditors also surmised that the tears of joy could be linked to the thrill of winning a bet, heightened by the joy of seeing their team win.

One individual said, “One is crying because he just made back all his money lost while gambling. The other is crying because…?”

Another explained, “Man and sports culture have been normalized by society, even up to “sports hooligan,” but to be honest, I haven’t seen people criticizing swifties yet.”

Others, on the other hand, dismissed the idea that criticism was solely targeted at Swifties, asserting that they found both types of fans equally cringe-worthy.

One individual said, “No one’s saying that. Overly fanatic fans of anything is cancer to society.”

While another added, “Nay. Both the sports team and the music are fine, it’s just their crazy fans going full retard mode that makes me not want to consume those media and decided to go for a more niche or indie scene instead where the smaller community connects with me at a personal level.”

One individual also attached a video of the ‘Exile girl’ that went viral on TikTok recently and said to the Swiftie: “Watch this and tell me it’s not cringe.”

Meanwhile, another Swiftie also drew criticism earlier this week when a video of him sobbing after the concert ended surfaced online.

Many mocked the fan for his behavior, comparing it to a child who lost a toy. Additionally, some labelled him a “drama queen” and suggested he simply go home instead of attracting unnecessary attention in the National Stadium.

Read also: Swiftie, who couldn’t get a ticket to the Eras tour, says she doesn’t know how to deal with FOMO

Featured image by Depositphotos