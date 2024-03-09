SINGAPORE: A Malaysian looking to relocate to Singapore recently asked on social media how much it costs to live in Singapore.

“I am thinking of moving to Singapore to work. But my biggest concern is the rent. How much does it usually cost? And is the electricity & water bill high? Is the food and transport expensive or not?” he asked on r/askSingapore on Thursday (March 7).

He also explained that in Malaysia, one day’s worth of three meals currently costs around RM35, which is considerably more expensive compared to previous times.

Furthermore, he inquired whether it is challenging for Malaysians with only a diploma from Malaysia to gain entry into Singapore.

He acknowledged Singapore’s high standards but wondered if individuals with perhaps only an SPM certificate from Malaysia would be accepted.

Singaporeans estimate living costs to be around S$1000-S$1500

Keen to assist the Malaysian, Redditors from Singapore promptly responded to her post, offering a practical estimate of the living costs in Singapore.

While opinions varied slightly, a prevailing consensus emerged among the Redditors, with many converging on a range of S$1000 to S$1500 as a reasonable approximation for the monthly living expenses.

One individual commented, “Per person? Minimally I think at least $1500. But that’s just barely existing.”

Another Redditor went the extra mile by providing a comprehensive breakdown of an ideal monthly budget, writing:

“Monthly cost for very basic needs: Monthly rent + utility say = $1000

MRT transport return trip = 2x30x $2 = $120

Hawker center food = 3x30x $5 = $450

Total should be around $1500.”

Meanwhile, other Redditors shared their observations, remarking that they have noticed a trend among most Malaysians working lower-wage jobs in Singapore. They highlighted that these individuals often cultivate strong networks with fellow Malaysians and opt to rent HDB flats together.

One individual added, “[They] save costs, exchange info on jobs, etc. Flat next to mine is fully rented out to Malaysians. That’s what you need to do. Find your network. No use asking Singaporeans for advice, we don’t know how you live here.

And we get all kinds of subsidies you do not get. Of course you can save plenty of money to send home. You can also waste it all here. Find like minded Malaysians and things will be easier.”

“You can try applying to a job first and if you get it, probably your employer already has many Malaysian workers. Ask your employer to help introduce you and take it from there.”

Featured image by Depositphotos