Swiftie who couldn’t get a ticket to the eras tour says she doesn’t know how to deal with FOMO

SINGAPORE: A Singapore-based Swiftie took to social media to express her disappointment at not being able to secure a ticket for the Eras Tour, shedding light on the difficulty she faces in coping with FOMO.

“Those who couldn’t get eras tour tickets, what do you plan on doing? Are you feeling upset that when you open insta your feed is going to be flooded with edits and clips from the concert!!! 😭😭 There are people I know on social media who got the tickets!! Idk how to deal with the feeling of missing out,” the Swiftie wrote on r/askSingapore on Friday (Mar 1).

In the comments section, a few Singaporeans reminded her that there are more significant things in life to worry about.

One redditor said, “First, thank the Swifties who attended the concert for contributing to your CDC vouchers next year. Second, this is also a good time to reflect and realize that there’s more important things in life than social media and Taylor Swift concerts.”

While another commented, “Great opportunity to try growing up just a little and not let the FOMO consume you. Also to detox from social media. Life goes on regardless of whether you got tickets this time or not.

Additionally, one Redditor suggested that if she’s still interested in purchasing tickets, there’s a Telegram group with numerous individuals selling them. The redditor then advised her to conduct thorough research and to be cautious of potential scams. Ending on a supportive note, he said, “Stay safe and all the best!!!”

Meanwhile, a fourth Redditor attempted to comfort the Swiftie, assuring her that she’ll have other opportunities to experience events that can bring similar joy and excitement, adding, “Taylor and the eras tour might be quite inimitable right now, but there will be other artists and concerts in your lifetime. Host a movie party once the concert comes out on Disney+. You get to sing your hearts out, dress up, and have fun with your friends.”

For numerous fans, being unable to secure tickets to a much-anticipated tour like the Eras tour can result in feelings of disappointment and frustration.

To them, the thrill of being there in person, joining fellow Swifties in the stands, and singing one’s heart out to every song is a once-and-a lifetime experience.

Some others, who also could not manage to snag tickets to the concert, said they have chosen to gather outside the stadium and listen to Swift’s performance from a distance.

A Singapore-based Swiftie, who planned to do the same, took to social media earlier this week to ask whether it would be worthwhile to stand outside the National Stadium.

Read more: Swiftie asks whether “it’s worthwhile to stand outside the National Stadium during the Eras Tour concert”

Featured image by Depositphotos