SINGAPORE: In hopes of hearing Taylor Swift sing live even from a distance, a Singapore-based Swiftie took to social media to ask whether standing outside the National Stadium during the Era’s Tour concert would be worthwhile.

“Out of curiosity, any one planning to stand outside the stadium to watch the show? I’m trying to consider if it’s worth it – on one hand, I’m already in Singapore, and it only costs a few dollars to travel to Kallang and back. On the other hand, I’m not sure it’s worth squeezing with the crowd to try to get a peek/listen in. Thoughts?” the Swiftie wrote on Tuesday (Feb 27).

Under her post, one Redditor responded, “You definitely should! Sports Hub has prepared many activities around the precinct so that you can enjoy Taylor Swift even if you are outside the National Stadium.”

“One of the best places to be during the concert is just below Stadium Roar and along the waterfront promenade surely there will be other Swifties there singing along with you.”

Another agreed and encouraged her to carry out her plans, “Why not? People all over SEA are paying thousands to go for an eras tour while you’re paying a few dollars. Pretty sure there’ll be a lot of people doing so, just like the recent coldplay concert.”

While choosing to watch live streams or the concert film of The Era’s Tour remains appealing, nothing quite matches the experience of witnessing it firsthand.

A live concert has the power to transport you to an alternate realm, granting you a temporary escape from reality to fully engage with the music and embrace the overall experience.

This is precisely why countless Swifties without tickets have chosen to be there in person, even if it meant being outside the stadiums and catching only faint echoes of the performance.

For instance, in Pittsburgh, nearly a thousand people congregated in a park to tune in to the concert happening nearby at Acrisure Stadium.

Fortunately, for Singaporean Swifties who are planning to do the same, the National Stadium offers powerful speakers so that you can still hear and make out the lyrics even from afar.

Best areas outside the National Stadium

As per The Smart Local, the best areas outside the National Stadium for concert eavesdropping are those in the main entrance and gates 10, 14, and 19.

As an alternative, the area outside Kallang Wave Mall also presents an excellent camping spot as it boasts a sizable, covered space that’s protected from the weather and, while being farther away, provides terrific music from the stadium speakers.