Free MILO for Swifties @ Eras Tour

SINGAPORE: Today in Singapore news, calling on folks catching The Eras Tour in the next few days, here’s one way to help you stay hydrated, as well as energized as you sing and dance the night away—MILO is giving away cups of the iconic beverage for free.

MILO Singapore announced this sweet promo in an Instagram post in the early morning hours of Wednesday (Feb 28), telling Swifties to head on over to the Milo Van at Decathlon Singapore lab near the concert venue, the National Stadium, on March 3 and 9, the second and last days of the concert shows, from 2:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon.

“A 3.5-hour concert’s like a marathon! Energize yourself with MILO before meeting your wildest dreams ✨ Catch the MILO van on 3 & 9 March 2024, 2-5pm for all the MILO (& TS) Lovers to enjoy a delicious & nutritious cup of iced MILO 💚,” the caption to Milo’s post reads.

In hot and humid Singapore, staying hydrated is no joke. While the National Stadium is air-cooled, concertgoers waiting to be let in should take extra care to ensure they drink enough water, as a lack of hydration can have serious consequences.

Last November, a young Swiftie in Brazil collapsed at the beginning of a concert on a particularly warm night. Twenty-three-year-old Ana Clara Benevides passed away, and forensic reports confirmed that she had died of heat exhaustion.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this….

I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” the Swifty wrote in a statement on Instagram.

The concert venue was widely criticized for not caring for the audience’s needs, given the extreme heat that day.

This prompted changes to the measures taken, including new water distribution points, increased ambulances, and protection from the heat for the concertgoers.

For Swift’s shows in Singapore, outside food and beverages, including water, will not be allowed into the National Stadium. /TISG

