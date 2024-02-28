SINGAPORE: A new report by LinkedIn has highlighted a seismic shift in the employment landscape for Singaporeans, with an expected 72% transformation in job skill requirements by 2030, primarily driven by increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology within businesses.

According to the report, 92% of surveyed businesses in Singapore are gearing up to enhance the skills of their workforce in response to this evolving trend.

Nearly half of these companies plan to offer online training and development programs to equip their employees with the necessary expertise.

In response to the rising influence of AI and automation, 94% of companies noted a significant change in the skills and qualifications prioritized in job candidates.

The new focus places greater importance on applicants with proficiency in AI, soft skills, and an aptitude for continuous learning.

The top five skills sought after by hiring managers in Singapore, as identified by LinkedIn, encompass a mix of technical and soft skills.

These include problem-solving abilities (34%), critical thinking (28%), communication skills (24%), IT and web skills (20%), and leadership and talent management (20%).

Feon Ang, Vice President of Talent Solutions and Managing Director for APAC at LinkedIn, emphasized the growing importance of investing in technical and soft skills in the AI era.

Ang noted, “Investing in people’s growth is no longer a perk but a strategic imperative, considering that our workforce is the driving force behind companies’ success in an era shaped by both AI innovation and collaboration with AI.”

Over half of Singapore employers have identified career progression opportunities as their top priority for attracting and retaining top talent in the current year.

Additionally, 54% of employers see increasing internal mobility, while 39% emphasize highlighting opportunities for career advancement as crucial factors in attracting talent.

As businesses brace for the transformative impact of technology and AI on job requirements, the report underscores the critical need for continuous upskilling and a strategic approach to talent development to navigate the evolving employment landscape in Singapore.