‘If you cannot read and ask stupid question, you are not valid’ — WhatsApp job posting triggers reader

Photo: Sent by reader and unsplash.com/Marten Bjork

The reader found the job posting to be unprofessional and degrading, noting a more polished and humble approach would attract more applicants.

By Hana O
A member of the public has written to The Independent Singapore, highlighting a job posting allegedly found on a WhatsApp group last week containing degrading and aggressive details that enraged the reader, who then voiced their concerns.

The job posting is for a digital marketing and sales professional position, promising at least S$3,000 a month on top of the opportunity to study under a government grant programme. “Criteria Please read. If you cannot read and ask stupid question, you are not valid,” the job listing noted.

Applicants aged 40 years and above are required to have a host organisation or with the required skill by the recruiter’s client organisation. The job also comes with a one-year contract, including penalties for breaching the said agreement.

“If you like to jump around like a monkey, please don’t come in,” the posting added.

After coming across the details, the reader reached out to share some concerns.

The reader found the job posting to be unprofessional and degrading, noting a more polished and humble approach would attract more applicants.

Read the full comment by the concerned individual below:

This low class, arrogant, insignificant one best itself enrolled in all WSQ, all NTUC, all Skill Future Credit, all ITE, all private schools, all learning centres, all community centres, etc. To write, speak to upgrade itself to write, speak, think in a professional way that will reflect its own proper upbringing, with good effective communication skills and knowledge internalised!

 

So that it can articulate nicely, convincingly to the members of the public, mass audience of all social media in its improved professional, simple, humble, heart-winning manners! Perhaps with its more refined usage of language, it can be a world record-breaking billionaire as a recruiter in the first-ever happening in mankind and universe! (sic)/TISG

Photo: Sent by reader

KF Seetoh slams new foreign hire pay benchmark, says it won’t boost local hires since S’poreans shun ‘F&B jobs’

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

