Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom hits new milestone on Spotify, surpassing 100 million plays in less than two months

KOREA: According to PINKVILLA, Stray Kids’ most recent album title single, “Chk Chk Boom,” has received over 100 million Spotify plays.

Known for their signature beats and dynamic rap verses, the group’s success stems from their relatable lyrics, energetic performances, and distinct sound. Their self-producing approach sets them apart from many other K-pop acts.

On Sept 15, “Chk Chk Boom” reached the impressive milestone of 100 million streams, having been released on July 19 as the lead single from ATE.

The song features Stray Kids’ trademark style, blending catchy hooks with strong beats while incorporating Latin rhythms and Spanish phrases. The music video also attracted attention due to cameos from Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

World tour

In addition to their chart-topping success, Stray Kids kicked off their 2024 DominATE World Tour in Aug, starting with a concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Aug 24.

The tour includes performances in several countries, including Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, China, Thailand, and Indonesia. The group is expected to perform at 40 different venues worldwide.

The following people are a part of Stray Kids: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The group was created in 2017 through a reality program.

In March 2018, they officially debuted with their EP I Am Not. Their most recent EP, Rock-Star, and the music video for the EP’s first single, “LALALA,” were both released on Nov 10.

Unique blend

JYP Entertainment formed the South Korean boy band Stray Kids in 2017.

They’re known for their unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and rock music, often incorporating EDM and alternative rock elements. One of the defining features of Stray Kids is their self-production, with the group’s members actively involved in songwriting, composing, and producing their music.

Additionally, Stray Kids collaborated with American singer Charlie Puth on the track “Lose My Breath,” released on May 10. They also made waves at the 2024 Met Gala, showcasing their fashion sense.

